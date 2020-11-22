Patricia Ann Harney
Oxford - Patricia Ann Harney, 82, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford. Father Robert Cloos will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward St. Mary's Catholic Church, Oxford First Responders, or Hospice Care Initiative.
Due to the pandemic, social distancing standards and masks are required. The health of the family and all attendees is paramount. Thank you.
Survivors include her children, Thomas Kouba, Rebecca (Randy) Schmidt, and Edward Kouba; stepchildren, Anne (Ray) Reynolds, Bill (Jan) Harney, Helen (Marty) Cropp, Cindy Harney, and step son-in-law, Kevin Courtney; siblings, Janet Miller, John (Sandi) Baldus, and Marilyn (John) Bullinger; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and her stepdaughter, Theresa Courtney.
