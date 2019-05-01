Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Kirkwood Room
515 Kirkwood Avenue
Iowa City, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City - Patricia Anne Altmaier, 95, died Wednesday, April 10th surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City. Parking will be available at the Pagliai lot on North Linn Street. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday May 3rd at The Kirkwood Room (515 Kirkwood Avenue) in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Iowa City Hospice or Grace United Tiffin Methodist Church.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 1, 2019
