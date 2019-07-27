|
Patricia Anne (Otting) Iniguez
Cedar Rapids, IA. - Patricia Anne (Otting) Iniguez, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Patricia may call from 10 a.m. until time of Services, Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church in Garryowen, Iowa, where services for Patricia will be held at 1 p.m., with Rev. Douglas Loecke Presiding. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
She was born August 13, 1943 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Joseph P. "J.P." and Bridget M. "Della" (Cox) Otting. She received her education at Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque and graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic School in LaMotte, Iowa. She attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and later attended the University of Washington in Seattle, where she received a degree in Psychology. She worked in various area of the food industry for many years. After earning her degree she worked in the Social Services in Seattle, WA. She moved to Iowa and worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services as a case worker for Child services in Clinton and Jackson counties. She was also employed by the Iowa City Community Schools as Food Service Lead at Garner Elementary School in North Liberty.
Patricia enjoyed reading, doing art, quilting and photography. She was also involved in the 4-H program. She served as the Jackson County Council President.
She is survived by one son, John (Lisa) Priyatel-Thole of Richfield, MN; four siblings, Terry (Concheeta) Otting of Zwingle, IA, Mary Rose (Randy) Mazure of North Liberty, IA, and Karen (Randall) Roundy of Lyman, WY, and Don Otting of Bernard, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Francis "F.J."Otting, Joseph D. Otting and Tim Otting.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 27, 2019