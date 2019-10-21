Resources
Patricia Beranek, affectionately known as "Granny Pat", passed away in her home on Thursday, October 17 surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of Granny Pat's life will be held at Kalona United Methodist Church, 302 4th St., Kalona, IA on Saturday, November 23. A time of visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated to the Kalona Library and the Richmond Park. The Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
