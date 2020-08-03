Patricia C. Van Gerpen
Iowa City - Patricia Van Gerpen, 82, of Iowa City passed away peacefully August 2, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Her family will greet friends prior to the graveside service from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Compassus Hospice or American Cancer Society
