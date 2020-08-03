1/1
Patricia C. VanGerpen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia C. Van Gerpen

Iowa City - Patricia Van Gerpen, 82, of Iowa City passed away peacefully August 2, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Her family will greet friends prior to the graveside service from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Compassus Hospice or American Cancer Society.

A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved