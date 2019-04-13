Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Paynesville, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Paynesville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Elizabeth Peterson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Elizabeth Peterson Obituary
Patricia Elizabeth Peterson

Richmond, MN - July 25, 1942 - April 2, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville, MN for Patricia Elizabeth Peterson, age 76, who died April 2 at The Waters of Edina Assisted Living surrounded by family and beloved caregivers. Inurnment will be at a later date in Iowa City, IA.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:45 p.m. at the church. A fellowship meal will follow the service. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Trish was born July 25, 1942 in Iowa City, IA to Gregory and Ruth (Green) Patterson. She married Sylvan Peterson on June 14, 1964 and together they raised two daughters. Trish graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor's degree from Mayville State College. She earned a Master's degree in Library Science from St. Cloud State University in 1979. Trish worked at Nekoma and Gackle High Schools in North Dakota; Lester Prairie and Kimball High Schools in Minnesota; and was Director of the Central MN Libraries Exchange. Trish was a member of ALA, AAUW, FEW, Friends of the Library, Friends of the Great River Regional Library, MN Library Association, Cold Spring Lioness Club, the Red Hat Society, and Phi Delta Kappa. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, she became an active member and contributor to the Parkinson's Pipeline Project.

Trish was a true partner to her husband, Sylvan, of 55 years. She was a devoted mother, sister, and friend to many others. She will be remembered for her love of fishing and camping, her sense of humor, her strong work ethic, and her never-ending drive to be the best that she could be. Through her long battle with Parkinson's disease she endured with an uncomplaining strength and grace. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include husband, Sylvan; daughters, Deborah (Damien) and Christine;

grandchildren, Madison, Elizabeth, Max, and Noah; sisters, Jean Prybil and Susan Berry, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Patterson, brother-in-law, Gerald Prybil, sister-in-law Joanne (Smolak) Peterson; niece Kristen Peterson, and nephew, David Berry.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to . P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 .
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now