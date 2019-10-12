Services
Iowa City - Patricia Enekwechi passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Newman Catholic Center, with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services; with a small reception to follow Mass at Newman Center. To share a thought, memory, or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Patricia was born January 13, 1949, in Nigeria. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She came to the United States and received her master's degree in Education Administration from Rutgers University in New Jersey. When she came to Iowa City with her husband, Emmanuel, and their four children she trained as a Registered Nurse. She worked in several nursing homes including Iowa City Rehabilitation and Health Care Center where in 2004 she was named "Nurse of the Year." She last worked at Pleasantview Home in Kalona where she worked before her passing. Pat's greatest passions was caring for the elderly, dancing, and fashion.

She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Beatrice Anyora; her husband Dr. Emmanuel Enekwechi and their four children, Adaeze, Chineze, Nonso, and Chuka; three grandchildren Chetachi, Adanna, and Avery Adaeze; daughter-in-law, Nevine; and four siblings still living.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
