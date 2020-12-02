1/1
Williamsburg - Patricia "Pat" Michele Malloy our loving sister, aunt and friend died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 30, 2020 at Highland Ridge Care Center, Williamsburg, Iowa. She was 58 years old. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Williamsburg, with Father David Wilkening officiating. The graveside service was held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Michael Cemetery, Holbrook. Masks and social distancing were required. Memorials may be directed to Rural Employment Alternatives (REA) or St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, assisted the family with arrangements.

Pat was born September 14, 1962 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa to Vincent Joseph and Margaret Mary (McKenna) Malloy. Pat lived a full and happy life growing up on the family farm north of Holbrook. She attended school in Cedar Rapids and Conroy, graduating from Iowa County Developmental Center. She worked over 30 years with her second family at Rural Employment Alternatives (REA), Conroy, in their Vocational Resource Center which serves the Williamsburg area. She resided with her parents until 2010, then lived in group homes in Williamsburg and Iowa City. Pat was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Holbrook and St. Mary Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

Pat enjoyed music, singing, and dancing, especially at the annual St. Patrick Day Dance in Holbrook. Pat appreciated socializing, going on vacation, movies at theatres, and participating in Special Olympics. Pat doted on babies and was considered the "Favorite Aunt" by all her nieces and nephews. She adored her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and the special attention they gave her.

Pat's ability to love unconditionally and forgive freely made everyone she met a new and forever friend. Pat was a gift and a blessing to our Malloy Family. We are grateful God placed his trust in us to take care of her precious soul. She was loved very much by her family and will be missed by many. Pat's place in heaven was secured the moment she was born. Our family is comforted in knowing she has achieved her great reward in heaven and has joined those most dear to her.

Pat is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Catherine (James) Buehner of Cedar Falls, Mary Ellen Malloy (Tryggvi Emilsson) of Champaign, IL, Helen (Randy) Steckly of Oxford, Janet (Tim) Lukan of Cedar Rapids, Joseph (Michelle) Malloy of Williamsburg, and Rita Malloy of Cedar Rapids; 16 nieces and nephews: Greg (Christine) Buehner, Molly (Ben) Nietzel, Ellen (Jason) Luders, Adam Steckly (Kelsey Thomann), Jared (Chelsey) Steckly, Matt (Mallory) Lukan, David Lukan, Meghan Lukan, Madeline, Hannah, Meredith, Emma, and Jacob Malloy, Keegan Ferreter (Mikaela "Miki" Williams), Brendon and Nathan Ferreter; 14 great nieces and nephews: Gianna, Ella, Colette, Gemma, Philomena and Chiara Nietzel, Natalie, Nellie, and Ackley Buehner, Otto, Henry, and Olive Luders, Trever Steckly, and Everett Lukan. Pat was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
