Patricia Ruth Bowman
Solon - Patricia Ruth Bowman, 93, of Solon, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in her daughter's home in Solon. Private family visitation will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. All friends and extended family are encouraged to view, leave a condolence on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page from 2 -5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, where it will be streamed Live. Private family burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone, Minnesota. A full obituary will be available at
www.broshchapel.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020