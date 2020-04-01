Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
livestream - Brosh Chapel's FaceBook page
Patricia Ruth Bowman

Patricia Ruth Bowman Obituary
Patricia Ruth Bowman

Solon - Patricia Ruth Bowman, 93, of Solon, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in her daughter's home in Solon. Private family visitation will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. All friends and extended family are encouraged to view, leave a condolence on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page from 2 -5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, where it will be streamed Live. Private family burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone, Minnesota. A full obituary will be available at

www.broshchapel.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
