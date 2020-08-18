1/1
Patrick R. Cannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick R. Cannon

Patrick R. Cannon went home to be with his Lord, Jesus, on July 28, 2020. There will be a special flag ceremony at the Gardena, California Fire Department at a later date.

Pat was 75 years old; born on November 25, 1944 in Iowa City, Iowa, to Jim and Dorothy Cannon. He graduated from Regina High School, Iowa City, in 1963 and then went on to attend The University of Iowa. Pat was an Army Reservist during the Vietnam War. He was a fireman/paramedic in L.A. County, California for 30 years where he was honored as "Fireman of the Year" in 1988.

Pat spent the last 16 years of his life with Stella Benitez, whom he met in Los Angeles, California, in 2004. Together, they moved to Idaho to retire. They were very happy and loved spending time with their dogs.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, Stella is requesting donations in Pat's name be made to the Humane Society of the United States https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?24225.donation=form1&df_id=24225

During his retirement, Pat enjoyed golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Patrick is survived by the love of his life Stella; his children Josh (Lindsey) Cannon, Christie Cannon (Steve) Behenna; his grandchildren Blake Cannon, Brook Behenna and Cannon Behenna; his brothers Jim, Tom, Mike, and Dennis; his sisters Mary (Cannon) Fackler, Connie (Cannon) Hearne, and Colleen (Cannon) Thompson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved