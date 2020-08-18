Patrick R. Cannon
Patrick R. Cannon went home to be with his Lord, Jesus, on July 28, 2020. There will be a special flag ceremony at the Gardena, California Fire Department at a later date.
Pat was 75 years old; born on November 25, 1944 in Iowa City, Iowa, to Jim and Dorothy Cannon. He graduated from Regina High School, Iowa City, in 1963 and then went on to attend The University of Iowa. Pat was an Army Reservist during the Vietnam War. He was a fireman/paramedic in L.A. County, California for 30 years where he was honored as "Fireman of the Year" in 1988.
Pat spent the last 16 years of his life with Stella Benitez, whom he met in Los Angeles, California, in 2004. Together, they moved to Idaho to retire. They were very happy and loved spending time with their dogs.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, Stella is requesting donations in Pat's name be made to the Humane Society of the United States https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?24225.donation=form1&df_id=24225
During his retirement, Pat enjoyed golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Patrick is survived by the love of his life Stella; his children Josh (Lindsey) Cannon, Christie Cannon (Steve) Behenna; his grandchildren Blake Cannon, Brook Behenna and Cannon Behenna; his brothers Jim, Tom, Mike, and Dennis; his sisters Mary (Cannon) Fackler, Connie (Cannon) Hearne, and Colleen (Cannon) Thompson.