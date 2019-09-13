|
|
Patrick "Pat" Robertson
Iowa City - Patrick "Pat" Robertson, 68, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics after a short illness.
He is survived by his children, Callista and Sebastian Robertson, also of Iowa City, two brothers in the Dallas, Texas, area, as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends around the country.
A full obituary can be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 13, 2019