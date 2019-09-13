Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick "Pat" Robertson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick "Pat" Robertson Obituary
Patrick "Pat" Robertson

Iowa City - Patrick "Pat" Robertson, 68, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics after a short illness.

He is survived by his children, Callista and Sebastian Robertson, also of Iowa City, two brothers in the Dallas, Texas, area, as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends around the country.

A full obituary can be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now