|
|
Patty Lou Fetters
Iowa City - Long time Iowa City resident, Patty Lou Fetters, age 80, left her container behind on December 9, 2019. She was under the loving care of the staff at the Iowa City Rehabilitation and Health Care Center when she passed. Services will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and lay her ashes to rest at Memory Gardens.
To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019