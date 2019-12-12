Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Fetters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Lou Fetters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Lou Fetters Obituary
Patty Lou Fetters

Iowa City - Long time Iowa City resident, Patty Lou Fetters, age 80, left her container behind on December 9, 2019. She was under the loving care of the staff at the Iowa City Rehabilitation and Health Care Center when she passed. Services will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and lay her ashes to rest at Memory Gardens.

To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -