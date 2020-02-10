|
Paul Donald "Don" Teefy
Teefy, Paul Donald "Don", age 94, joined the Lord on 2/8/2020 surrounded by family. Born January 16, 1926 in Iowa City, Iowa. A true patriot, Don joined the US Navy and proudly served during WWII. While on leave in New London, CT, he met, and eventually married the love of his life Geri. Devoted to their Catholic values, they raised their family in the Mpls. Incarnation Church community. Don was most recently a parishioner of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Richfield. Don was a proud business owner of an independent insurance agency in South Minneapolis. Don had many interests and passions: music and singing (Knights of Columbus Chorus), traveling (visited all 50 states, & many foreign countries), political discussions, and doing his civic duty. Don showed his service to God and others by volunteering in various capacities. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Geri; daughter, Kathleen; son Kevin. He is survived by daughters Margaret "Peggy" Teefy Stewart (Tom), Maureen Teefy, Mary Rose Anyanwu, Patricia Teefy, Elizabeth Teefy McGregor (Bobby), Martha Hertelendy Teefy (David), Colleen Kaelin (Greg) and grandchildren, Isabella, Patrick (Bunny), Kevin, Conor, Aiden Akira, Marianna, Kathleen Mae, Magdalene, Joseph, Julia and Becket, and great grandchild, Theodore; brother, Richard, and sister, Carolyn. The family would like to thank the Fairview Hospice team (Sophie, Leslie, Tim, Janelle) as well as NC Little Hospice in Edina, MN. Visitation Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5-8pm (rosary at 7:30pm), Waterston Chapel, 4343 Nicollet Ave. So., Minneapolis. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 10:30am; followed by a luncheon, St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6730 Nicollet Ave. So., Richfield.
Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020