Paul E. Sladek
Iowa City - Paul E. Sladek, 93, of Hills, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Atrium Village in Hills.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a parish scripture service will begin at 3:30.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin Thursday at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hills. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.
Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Atrium Village in Hills.
Survivors include Paul's children, Beckie Sladek of North Liberty, Mike Sladek (Teresa) of Iowa City, Sara Hughes (Mike) of Hills and LaDonna Brown (Ron) of Casa Grande, Arizona, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020