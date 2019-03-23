|
|
Paul E. Van Dorpe
Iowa City - Paul E. Van Dorpe, 70, of Iowa City died Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where there will be a time for sharing by family and friends beginning at 6 pm. A rosary said by the Knights of Columbus will conclude the evening. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory, or condolence, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 23, 2019