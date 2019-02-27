|
Paul F. Ruiz
Belle Plaine - Paul F. Ruiz, 87, of Belle Plaine, Iowa passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care, Belle Plaine, IA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Paul was born to Apolinar and Conception Ruiz January 24, 1932 in St. Marcus, TX where he grew up. After school he joined the United States Army and served during the Korean War. Following the war, he moved to Blue Earth, MN to be near family. In the early 60's Paul met Don Adams who invited him to move to Belle Plaine, IA and work for him at the Belle Plaine Nursery. It was in Belle Plaine where he met Deloris Nutt. The couple where married April 8, 1965 in Marengo, IA. Together they raised their son in Belle Plaine, where Paul continued to work at the nursery for 50 years.
Paul enjoyed playing cards and working with his hands, making crafts, woodworking, and landscaping.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris Ruiz of Belle Plaine; son, Lynn Ruiz, of Belle Plaine; brothers, Candy, Angel and sister, Bea.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Lupe and Manuel.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 27, 2019