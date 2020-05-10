|
Paul Leonard Davis
North Liberty - Paul Leonard Davis, 86, loving husband and father of three, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, May 8, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA after a long fight against several debilitating illnesses.
Family graveside committal will be held Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery.
Paul was born on January 14, 1934 in Alamosa, CO to Harold and Jettie Mace Davis. He is the third of five children (Lois, Duane, Paul, Jim and Judy). He was a standout athlete for Iowa City High School and participated in track, baseball, basketball, and was the halfback on the state championship football team. After graduation, Paul served his country as an Army Military Policeman assigned to Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, AK. On November 28,1958, he married Kathryn Marie Ruppert. They raised three sons, Kevin, Brett and Neal. Paul spent his professional career managing stores for Osco Drug, Drug Fair and Peoples Drug in Fond Du Lac, WI; Bloomington, IN; and Iowa City, IA. Upon retirement he enjoyed working part-time for John Wilson Sports.
Paul was one of the hardest working people we have ever known. He always felt he had to do something even when he wasn't working late at the drug store. He was a man of all trades, whether it was working on cars, plumbing, electrical, building an addition on his house in Bloomington or framing and finishing the basement of his North Liberty home. We always joked that if the Bloomington house was ever hit by a tornado, that addition would be left standing. He was known for his infectious smile, his incredibly kind and compassionate spirit, as well as his honesty and unfettered generosity. While he always worried he never spent enough time with his children, the memories of our time together will last us the rest of our lives; including leading a good and honest life by example, making taffy and fudge from scratch, popping endless bowls of popcorn, summer vacations camping in Colorado and New Mexico, hiking mountains and the Great Sand Dunes National monument, and working along-side Dad.
In retirement, Paul loved watching his Hawkeyes and Indiana University Hoosiers play football and basketball. He also loved being surrounded by his children and grandchildren, and visits with family and friends.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Kathryn; his sons, Kevin (Patty) of Greenwood, IN, Brett of Austin, TX and Neal (Elaine) of North Liberty, IA; his grandchildren: Emily, Amy, Evan and Paige; and his brother James Smith (Lena) of Austin, TX and sister Judy Hunzinger (Michael) of Phoenix, AZ.
Paul was preceded in death by his father Harold, mother Jettie, brother Duane and sister Lois.
