Paul Maske
Iowa City - Paul Jacob Maske of Iowa City, Iowa went to be with family and friends in Heaven on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 82. After several months of declining health, Paul died peacefully with his beloved wife Joy and family by his side.
Paul was born on March 26, 1938, to Lewis and Cora (Miller) Maske. Paul and his family lived in Iowa City and West Branch where he grew up with his three siblings. He graduated from West Branch High School in 1956. Paul married the love of his life, Joy Yvonne Heck on June 18,1960. Paul and Joy lived happily married in Iowa City for over 60 years, where they raised four children. The family grew up loving God, camping, and traveling all across the United States. Paul worked for First National Bank for over 32 years, serving as Branch Manager and Vice President at the Towncrest location until his retirement in 1996. Paul was passionate about serving and volunteering in his community, holding many volunteer and leadership positions for the Knights of Columbus, American Red Cross, Johnson County "I Club", Iowa City Hospice, Inc., Day Break Optimist Club, Iowa Special Olympics, Iowa City Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary's Catholic Church and was humbly recognized for his service to these organizations with various awards throughout his life. Near and dear to his heart, Paul held several volunteer roles at Regina Catholic Education Center including the organization of the Regina Fall Fun Festival, Regina Gala and Century Club. He also served as Booster Club President, Regina Foundation President, was inducted into the Regina Hall of Fame in 2003 and in 2013 was the recipient of an Honorary Alumni Award, personally credited for raising over one million dollars for Regina. Paul was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Nothing was more important to Paul then his wife Joy, his family, his faith, his friends and serving his community. For the last 25 years, Paul and Joy enjoyed spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother William "Bill" Maske, grandson Travis Maske and granddaughter Emma Maske.
He is survived by his wife Joy Maske; children Jeffrey (Mary Ellen) Maske of Iowa City, IA, Jacqueline (Donald) Backer of Randolph, NE, Michael (Lisa) Maske of Iowa City, IA, Marc (Jody) Maske of Peoria, IL; grandchildren Jennifer, Adam (Lizzie), Brandon (Samantha), Ryan, Jacob (Emily), Hannah, Joyann, Payton, Madilyn, and Joe; great-grandchildren Jesse and Blaire; brother Jim (Annie) Maske of Tulsa, OK, twin sister Marilyn Perkins of West Branch, IA, sister-in-law Rosie Maske of Iowa City, IA and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service with immediate family is planned.
The family requests no flowers and plants, instead, those wishing to honor Paul's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations in his name to the Regina Foundation. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling Paul's arrangements. www.lensingfuneral.com