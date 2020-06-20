Paul Roger Galer
Riverside - Paul Roger Galer of Riverside,Iowa, passed away at home on June 18, 2020 surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer.
Paul was born August 8, 1944, to Billy June and Roger Sherman Galer, in Columbia, SC, the oldest of six beloved siblings. Paul retired from 30 years as a dedicated public school administrator across Iowa, from Fox Valley Community School District, in 2000. He enjoyed working part-time jobs in retirement, including with the Cedar Rapids Kernels and at Hills Elementary School. During his career, Paul supported before and after school programs like Head Start, and drug prevention, in his schools.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Iowa Wesleyan University, in 1967, a Member Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Paul also earned a Master of Arts in Education Administration from Northeast Missouri State College in Kirksville, MO, in 1970, and a postgraduate Specialist degree in Education Administration from the University of Iowa, in 1977.
He completed eight years in the Iowa Army National Guard, finishing as Corporal, in 1977.
He followed all Iowa college sports, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Paul spent summer evenings playing basketball and frisbee with his children. He emphasized the importance of good sportsmanship while coaching his four daughters' softball teams. He loved puzzles, walking, gardening, and movies, especially vintage Westerns.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Rosemary; his children, Roger and wife Kathy Lin, Rochelle, Regina, Roxanne and partner Dan Sarrett, and Rose and husband Jon; grandchildren Dillon, Morgan, Zedekiaha, Georgia, and Kason; and great granddaughter Nevaeh; his mother; four siblings; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Grace James.
Family committal services have been held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Iowa City Hospice, Inc. (www.IowaCityHospice.org).
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.