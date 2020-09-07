Paul Valde
Ellsworth - Paul Valde, age 96, of Ellsworth, IA, passed away on September 4, 2020, at the Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City, IA.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 9th at 11:00 am at the Buckeye Cemetery, Buckeye, IA.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice
in memory of Paul Valde.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe was in charge of arrangements
Paul Samuel Valde was born on a farm in Hamilton County, Liberty Township, Ellsworth, Iowa on November 17, 1923 to Noah and Pearl (Johnson) Valde.
The Valde family moved to a farm just east of Buckeye, Iowa in 1930. Paul started school in Buckeye, Iowa. The school had no kindergarten, so he went to the first grade. The family moved back to Liberty township in 1931 where Paul attended the country school 1/2 mile west of the farm where he was born. In 1932, the family moved to Ellsworth, Iowa. Paul continued his schooling in Ellsworth and graduated from high school in 1942.
After graduation, Paul worked for Jean and Howard Pearson on their farm until he entered the U.S. Army on 28 April 1945 at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri. He served in the Army for 18 months and was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After Paul was discharged from the Army in 1947, he worked for Jean and Howard Pearson one year.
In 1948, Paul began working at the Potgeter Grain Company in Ellsworth which was later purchased by the Farmers Co-op of Ellsworth. A year later he was given the job of assistant manager. Along with being the assistant manager at the co-op, Paul was the town clerk from 1957-1967. In 1967, Paul was promoted to the General Manager of the Ellsworth Co-op. He was employed by the Ellsworth Co-op for 41 years and during those years he was instrumental in building the first of three concrete grain storage silos, purchased the grain company in Williams, Iowa and built the concrete grain storage, built steel bin storage for soybeans in Ellsworth, railroad from Ellsworth to Jewell and built two large concrete storage tanks in Ellsworth. He served as Mayor in 1980 during the 1980 Centinenal. Paul retired in 1989.
Paul was united in marriage to Vera Anne Trende on September 25, 1948. Paul and Vera had two sons, Michael born in 1952 and Alan born in 1953. Paul enjoyed his time spent hunting and fishing around Iowa with his sons. Paul enjoyed gardening and traveling with Vera. During his retirement, Paul served on town council and treasurer of the United Methodist Church. He loved to attend auctions and collect cast iron coin banks.
He passed away on September 4, 2020 at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Paul is survived by his wife of 71 years, Vera, of North Liberty, Iowa; son Michael and his wife Jill of Coralville, Iowa; granddaughter Katherine of Cambridge, Massachusetts; sister Ruth Peterson of Ellsworth, Iowa; brothers Stanley Valde of Ankeny, Iowa, Frank (Bette) Valde of Eldora, Iowa and Richard (Shirley) Valde of Rochester, Minnesota; and sister-in-law Myra (Russ) Phillips of Joplin, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Alan Valde.