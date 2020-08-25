1/1
Pauline E. Trout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline E. Trout

Iowa City - Pauline Eloise Trout, 103, was born on June 22, 1917 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, she died Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Visitation for family and friends is scheduled at 9:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, 2720 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City, Iowa. (note date changed) The burial service will follow at 3pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Fairfield, Iowa. Pauline's service will be live streamed through Facebook. If you would like to watch, please search "Remembering Pauline Trout" and request to join the group. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Burial
03:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved