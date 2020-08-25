Pauline E. Trout
Iowa City - Pauline Eloise Trout, 103, was born on June 22, 1917 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, she died Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Visitation for family and friends is scheduled at 9:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, 2720 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City, Iowa. (note date changed) The burial service will follow at 3pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Fairfield, Iowa. Pauline's service will be live streamed through Facebook. If you would like to watch, please search "Remembering Pauline Trout" and request to join the group. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.