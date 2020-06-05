Pauline King Fleming
Iowa City - Pauline King Fleming, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City, Iowa on June 1, 2020.
Pauline was born in Detroit, MI on March 15, 1921 to Sarah (Bidwell) and Paul H. King. She graduated from Northern High School in Detroit and attended Michigan State College and the University of Arizona. She married Thomas R. Fleming on September 18, 1943.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, John (Linda) Fleming of Lake Orion, MI and Paul (Stephanie) Fleming of Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Amy (Walter) Sparks, Lisa (Glen) Grumbling, Elizabeth (Russ) Shifferd, Jim (Angela) Fleming, Mike (Christine) Fleming, Stephen (Caitlin) Fleming, Brian (Jess) Fleming; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, daughter, Nancy Ryan, and many wonderful pets.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Briarwood Health Center for their excellent care.
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date at Broken Rocks Clubhouse in Port Austin. Please consider a donation in Pauline's honor to the Friends of the (Iowa City) Animal Center Foundation www.facf.org , the Port Austin Public Library or Easter Seals of Michigan.
Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where online condolences and a complete obituary may be viewed at lensingfuneral.com.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.