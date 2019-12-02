Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Pauline (Ruby) Wood

West Branch - Pauline (Ruby) Wood, AKA Granny, was granted her angel wings on November 28, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharen (Wood) Hartz; Michael's wife, Deborah Wood; Colleen's husband, Don Wassenhove; her sister, Dorothy Schinckel; 8 grandchildren, Kimberly Hartz, Denise (Hartz) Laing, Michael Wood Jr, Matthew Wassenhove, Patrick Wood, Nathanial Hartz, Sam Wassenhove and Joshua Hartz: 23 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wood; her daughter, Colleen (Wood) Wassenhove; her son, Michael Wood, and her infant grandson.

Interment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL...

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
