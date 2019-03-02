|
Penny Adrianna Stubbs
Warrenton - Penny Adrianna Stubbs, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Warrenton.
She was born January 26, 1946, in Oxford, England to the late Ted and Edna Kielenstyn.
Penny is survived by her daughter, Dana K. Wright, her son-in-law Stephen, and their two children, Henry and Elliot; her son, Jason Brown and his daughter Whitney; her sister, Jean Ruppert and brother-in-law Jeff; her sister, Sandi Mossman and brother-in-law Bill, her brother Ed Kielenstyn, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Donna and Clif Shumaker; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis and Nel Stubbs, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Dana Allen Stubbs.
Penny was born in England and raised in Iowa City, Iowa, where she graduated from Regina High School (class of '64) and attended Iowa City Commercial College. She spent much of her life living on Pignut Mountain in The Plains, Virginia, where she enjoyed putting her green thumb to use. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, March 8th, 2019 with prayers at 5:30 pm, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, Virginia. Interment at Culpeper National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital Caring, which provided hospice services and myriad support to Penny and her family. Contributions may also be made in memory of Penny to the , which works to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 2, 2019