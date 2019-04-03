|
Penny M. Hardersen
Marengo - Penny M. Hardersen, age 56, of Marengo, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a long courageous battle with MS. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo with Rev. Andrew Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Penny is survived by her children, Justin Hardersen (Brittnee), Haley Voigtman (Keith), four grandchildren; Hunter and Blakely Hardersen, Tatum and Andyn Voigtman, her mother, Shirley Hofmaster (Gerald), a sister Debbie Sherman (Dale), a brother Sam Sykes (Tina), two step-sisters Kim Fordice (Dale) and Pam Luther (Brad), and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Sykes in 2008.
Penny Marie Hardersen was born August 6, 1962, in Marengo, Iowa the daughter of Charles and Shirley Titus Sykes. She attended the Amana High School, graduating with the class of 1981. She attended Kirkwood Community College where she received her Certified Nursing Assistant certification. She was united in marriage to Roger Hardersen in 1985, the couple later divorced. Penny worked at Colonial Manor of Amana, as a CNA for many years then went on to work as a unit secretary for Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Penny loved spending time outdoors, fishing and hunting and attending demo derbys. But most of all she loved her family, including her grandchildren, friends and dogs.
Online condolences:www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 3, 2019