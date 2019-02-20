Services
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Coralville - Peter T. McKenna, 50, loving husband of Kelly and father of Bridget and Caitlyn, died suddenly Sunday, February 17th at UIHC.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 21st from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday in Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established for his daughters.

A complete obituary will appear Thursday and at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 20, 2019
