|
|
Phil G. Ahrens
Iowa City - Philip G. "Phil" Ahrens, 58, of Iowa City, died unexpectedly Monday, September 16, 2019, at home.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held October 13, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA 52241. Instead of flowers and plants, the family suggests that memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network (iowadonornetwork.org)
Phil was born November 30, 1960 in River Grove, Illinois to Harold and Luella (Spitzack) Ahrens Sr. In 1963, his father died after a heart event, and in 1965, his mother died of cancer. Following her death, both Phil and his younger brother Ben were welcomed into the home of Robert and Nancy Ahrens - who later adopted both boys - caring for and raising them as their own children.
Phil graduated from Prospect High School in Mt. Prospect, Illinois in 1978. He attended the University of Iowa, where he earned a BA in European History.
He was employed for over 30 years as a surgical technician at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and was always an avid Hawkeye sports fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Eliza Ahrens, of Des Moines, Iowa; brother Ben Ahrens (Kim) and their daughters Grace and Claire of New Berlin, Wisconsin; his adoptive parents, Robert and Nancy Ahrens of Arlington Heights, Illinois; and half-sister Lenore (Ahrens) Christensen, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
Phil was preceded in death by his half-brothers Harold Ahrens Jr., Karl Ahrens, and Norman Ahrens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 20, 2019