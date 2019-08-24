Services
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
201 Pederson Street
West Branch, IA 52358
319-643-2112
Phyllis Sondergard


1923 - 2019
Phyllis Sondergard Obituary
Phyllis Sondergard

West Branch - West Branch, Iowa

Phyllis Jean Williams Sondergard, 95, passed at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch on August 14, 2019.

A visitation with family will be held 9:30 Friday, August 30, 2019 at the West Branch Methodist Church, followed by a 10:30 memorial service also at the church. A private burial will be at the West Branch Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Appreciation Park, West Branch, Care Initiatives Hospice or the West Branch Methodist Church.

Those left to lovingly celebrate Phyllis' life, are her two daughters, Karen (Tom) Wenstrand, Mt. Pleasant, and Kathy (Doug) Reimer, Guttenberg; Grandchildren Melissa (Chris) Reimer Reade, Andrew (Mindy) Reimer, Megan (Paul) Wenstrand Jacobson, Marnie (Tony) Wenstrand Lackman and Jonathan Reed Wenstrand; Great- grandchildren Caeley, Keagan, Dane and Liv Reade, Hayden and Jack Reimer, Cadon Jacobson, and Alex and Kohl Lackman.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband in 2000, her parents and one brother, Harold Williams Jr.

The family of Phyllis would like to recognize the administration and staff of Crestview Specialty Care, Care Initiatives Hospice and Dr. Heithoff and his staff for the dedicated, kind and gentle care shown Mom during her last months.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 24, 2019
