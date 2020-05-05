|
Phyllis W. Kelso
Coralville - Phyllis Wassam Kelso, lifelong resident of Iowa City died peacefully May 2, 2020 at her residence in Coralville at the age of 102.
Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or Iowa City Hospice.
Phyllis was born November 13, 1917 in Iowa City and was raised by Clarence W. and Minnie M. (Abell) Wassam. She graduated from high school in Iowa City, where she later earned her BA from the University of Iowa in 1939. Phyllis married the love of her, Hugh Kelso on August 3, 1940 in Iowa City. The couple spent 56 memorable years together in Iowa City, where they raised their daughter, Chris and son, Bill. Hugh died on September 21, 1996.
Besides being active in her children's lives as a stay-at-home mom, Phyllis was an active volunteer in the community for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Phi Beta Kappa, Delta Delta Delta, and Mortar Board. She was also a United Way Board Member and volunteered at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and Mercy Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Chris Reynolds of Coralville, IA, and her son, BIll (Gail) Kelso of Baton Rouge, LA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Reynolds (Sheila Buccola), Amanda Reynolds, Camden (Kelly) Kelso and Gretchen Kelso (Drew Taylor), and one great grandson, Noah.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law, Terry Reynolds.
Her family would like to extend their appreciation to Kay Smith, who provided the best love and care to Phyllis for almost 20 years and was with her when she passed away.
