Priscilla Kay Johnson
Priscilla Kay Johnson

Oxford - Priscilla Kay Johnson, 81, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Funeral Services will be at 2 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Visitation will be from 1PM to 2 PM Sunday. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Due to the pandemic social distancing and masks will be required.

Priscilla was born November 23, 1938 in Iowa City, the daughter of Donald and Theodora Miller Purvis. She was a 1956 graduate of City High School. On April 18, 1959 Priscilla married Ronnie Johnson.

Priscilla loved nature, the outdoors, and wildlife. She enjoyed time spent doing puzzles, watching NASCAR races, Iowa Hawkeyes sports, and hummingbirds.

Priscilla is survived by her children, Randy (Wanda) Johnson of Oxford and Tami Jackson of Kalona; grandchildren, Cheryl Bautista, Jennifer, Hailey, and Shelby; five great grandchildren; and her brother, Ron Purvis of British Columbia.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2012, and her brother Dennis Purvis.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
