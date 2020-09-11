R. Thomas "Tom" Douglass
North Liberty - R. Thomas "Tom" Douglass died at home on September 8, 2020, with his family in attendance.
A private family celebration of life will be held (Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.) at Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, Iowa City, IA. Tom's service will be livestreamed on Thursday, to view this please search "Remembering Tom Douglass" on Facebook and request to join the group. (by invite only).
For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Tom's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
