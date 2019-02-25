|
Ralph Bohlin
Coralville - Ralph Bohlin passed away February 22, 2019 at the age of 101 at the nursing home in Belle Plaine where he had lived since January 2018. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, March 11, 1917 to Charles and Adele Bohlin, his mother whom he lost at the age of two. His wife, Zilphy Hummer Bohlin preceded him in death in 2013 after 72 years of marriage. They had lived in Coralville since 1952, where she taught at Coralville Central. He is survived by their son, Dr. Ralph C. Bohlin of Baltimore, MD and daughter, E. Sue Bohlin of Northampton, MA. Ralph was a member of the American Legion, Masonic Lodge, and charter member of the Coralville United Methodist Church, and other social groups. Ralph and Zilphy enjoyed travel, dining and playing bridge with longtime good friends.
In college, Ralph played on the UI Varsity Golf Team and the Rifle team and graduated with a B.A. from the UI. He graduated from Officer Training in ROTC. He was especially proud of serving in WWII in the Alaskan Aleutian Islands in the Army Air Corps; precursor of the Air Force. He won many amateur golf trophies, some even at the national level and was an avid pheasant hunter. He was an independent painting contractor and owner of his own company, specializing in interior and exterior decoration. The family is thankful for the gracious and loyal service of Hospice Compassus, for Belle Plaine providing him a home for his last year, and for the V.A.'s loyal care.
A Graveside service with Military Rites will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Sorden Cemetery, a few miles NW of Webster, Iowa. Memorial Contribution may be sent to the Coralville Public Library, C/O Ellen. 1401 5th Street, Coralville, Iowa 52241.
