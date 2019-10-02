|
|
Ralph Holmes
Belle Plaine - Ralph Holmes, 93, of Belle Plaine, Iowa passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, September 23, 2019 under the wonderful care of Brenda Authier and Hospice of Mercy, Cedar Rapids.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Burial will take place at 1 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, IA with military honors.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 27th at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Ralph was born on April 3, 1926 to Arton and Gladys (Beebe) Holmes. He attended school in Cedar Rapids until the age of 17 when he enrolled in the United States Navy. He served his country aboard the USS Sheridan during World War II. In 1946 he was discharged and moved back to Cedar Rapids where he made his home. He worked as a carpenter for 17 years a milkman for Bindler Dairy and Tri-County Dairy for a combined 21 years.
On August 2, 1976, he married Grace Vavroch. They lived in Cedar Rapids until 1980 when they moved to Belle Plaine and bought the Lincoln Café. In 1990 they sold the café and retired. After retirement he sat on the City Council for Belle Plaine and was a member of the Belle Plaine American Legion.
In December you could likely see him in a red suit and white beard walking downtown greeting children. He loved the Chicago Cubs and never missed a game, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Ralph is survived by his children, Gary Holmes of South Elgin, Illinois, Mark (Connie) Holmes of Williston, North Dakota, Duane (Mary) Vavroch of Jewell, Iowa, Verna (Randy) Bell of Fountain, Colorado, Diana Woznicki of Bartlett, Illinois and Marilyn Sokol of Belle Plaine; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and one sister-in-law, Martha Holmes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one daughter, Joyce; brothers, John and Larry and sisters, Thetis, Noma, Verna, Laurel, and Jeanette.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 2, 2019