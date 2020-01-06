Services
Osakis, MN - Ralph Leroy Leigh, 84, of Osakis, MN (formerly of Marengo, Iowa) passed away Friday, January 3rd, 2020 in Alexandria, MN, after suffering a stroke. Ralph was born in Mason City, Iowa, where he met his wife, Betty Schaper. Betty and Ralph later moved to Marengo, Iowa where Ralph was a Game Warden for the State of Iowa Department of Natural Resources for 33 years. Ralph was an avid gun collector, shooter and fisherman and he passed these passions onto his children and grandchildren. Ralph was also a skilled craftsman who enjoyed building furniture and cabinetry. Ralph loved spending time with his family, especially his wife Betty. Over the course of their 60-year marriage, they visited Las Vegas 36 times.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Etta and Leroy Leigh, and his beloved wife, Betty Leigh. Ralph is survived by his two children, Jim (Susan) Leigh and Leslie (Marv) Kimm and his five grandchildren, Ryan Kimm, Jason Leigh, Katie Rewitzer, Kelsey Leigh and Jennifer Barrows. Ralph is also survived by his seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on January 7th, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Interment was in West Evergreen Cemetery in Osakis. Arrangements were with the Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory www.andersonfuneral.net
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15, 2020
