Ralph Van Dusseldorp
Tucson - Ralph Van Dusseldorp was the first child born to Berniece and Marion Van Dusseldorp. He was born on December 20, 1930 in Pella, Iowa. He died peacefully at home in Tucson, Arizona on September 4th, 2019 following a long illness. He was 88 years old.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kay Johnson, his former wife and mother of his children, Sharon Van Dusseldorp, and five siblings: Ray, Marilyn, Butch, Connie and Kent Van Dusseldorp. He was very close to his three children, David Van Dusseldorp (Debbie Beerrnann) of Iowa City, Dean Van Dusseldorp (Karen, deceased) of North Las Vegas, Nevada and Susan Hamada (Craig) of Draper, Utah. He received a great deal of support from his adult grandchildren who are scattered around the country: Kate and Bob Schulein (Massachusetts), Sarah Van Dusseldorp and David Tierney (Minnesota), Trenton and Joey Hamada (Utah) and Faye Van Dusseldorp and Kip Schumm (Nevada). Ralph always said that his family was improving the world one female birth at a time and was very proud of his six great granddaughters: Ellie, Hattie, Maisie, Eloise, Kaiya and Mila.
Ralph spent many happy years in Iowa as a father, teacher, coach, state department administrator and as a professor at the University of Iowa from 1965 to 1976. Following that time he developed his educational consulting business with contracts around the country and the South Pacific. In 1980 he returned to college teaching for ten years as a professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage where he met and married Marilyn. In retirement, Ralph and Marilyn spent almost thirty years splitting their time between Tucson, Arizona and Kenai, Alaska and travelled the world spending time on every continent. They shared many adventures as independent, curious travelers and lifelong learners.
Ralph enjoyed wildlife photography and called himself a "true birder" who enjoyed all birds but shunned all lists. He loved the salmon and trout fishing of Alaska and over the years, canoed many of the rivers of the far north. He also loved Arizona's Sonoran Desert and spent many Sunday mornings drinking coffee at the Desert Museum. He was a committed liberal and supported issues of social justice, environmental concerns, economic equality, world peace and culture. He pursued these issues in Alaska and Arizona and was a philanthropist who "put his money where his mouth was." Ralph would say he lived a good life and left little undone.
No parting ceremony is planned but friends wishing to contribute to causes in his name might select a liberal one and help make this a better world. Or donate to the Tucson Audubon Society or the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 2, 2019