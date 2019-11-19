|
Randal "Randy" L. Owens
Coralville - Randal "Randy" L. Owens, 74, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County of complications related to Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. Sharon, Randy's loving wife of 37 years, was at his side.
A Celebration of Randy's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Great Room at Vintage Cooperative, 1180 Kennedy Parkway, Coralville. Friends are welcome to join Sharon from 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM, to eat good food and raise glasses to toast Randy and celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Lewy Body Dementia Assn. or The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.
Randy was born February 7, 1945 in Philadelphia, the son of John and Hazel (Matthews) Owens.
He received his undergraduate degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and earned his graduate degree in business from the University of Michigan.
In 1968 Randy enlisted in the United States Army and served as Captain. He oversaw the US Army finance center in Indianapolis.
In 1975, Randy began a 20-year career with NCR, reaching the position of Vice President of the international Pacific group. He then relocated to Coralville in 1998, where he was the CFO of Urosurge. Randy was the controller for Pearson in Iowa City for seven years and ended his career in 2010 when he retired from Bandag in Muscatine.
Randy and Sharon (Eichinger) were married in 1982 in Dayton, Ohio and resided in Washington Township for 16 years until moving to Coralville.
Special thanks to Dr. Georgina Aldridge and Dr. Chris Goerdt who were of immense help in navigating through his health difficulties over the past few years. We will be forever grateful to them and to The Bird House staff for their exceptional care and compassion.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; his sister, Susan Olson of Duxbury, Massachusetts; four nieces and one nephew; two great nieces; and his four- legged children, beloved dogs, Finnigan and Gabby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister, Sally.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019