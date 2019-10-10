|
|
Randall J. "Randy" Keefer
Iowa City - Randall J. "Randy" Keefer, age 56 died suddenly Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 11am Monday, October 14, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. There will be a time of visitation Monday morning from 9am till 11am at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. For a complete obituary to share a thought, memory or condolence with Randy's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019