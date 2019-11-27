Services
Randall L. "Randy" Yoder

Randall L. "Randy" Yoder Obituary
Kalona - A celebration of life for Randall "Randy" L. Yoder, 54, will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Lower Deer Creek Church, 1408 540th Street, SW, Kalona, with Pastors Don Patterson and Steve Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at the Lower Deer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, from 1 - 4 and 5 - 8 PM at Lower Deer Creek Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Crooked Creek Christian Camp and Iowa City Hospice. Randy Yoder passed into the arms of Jesus, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in rural Kalona following a three-year battle with colon cancer. The Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
