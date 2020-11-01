1/1
Randy D. Goode
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy D. Goode

Coralville - Randy D. Good, age 55, of Coralville died suddenly Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Randy Dean Good was born September 7, 1965, in Newton, Iowa the son of Selmer "Bud" Good and Janice Kay Vesley. Following high school, he joined his father in the business, "Bud's Tire" which was first located in Coralville but later moved to the east side of Iowa City. Randy was the true meaning of a mechanic, been around this stuff most of his life. He took care of thousands in the business and many became friends along the way. Randy was very family oriented.

His family includes his mother, Kay Vesely; siblings, Elaine Michel, (Tom), Ricky Good, Julie Rider (Richard), Rita Rider (John), and Michelle Frauenholz (Dennis); Randy's life partner, Catherine Roach; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Bud; and son, Tony Dean Good.

No public services are planned. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved