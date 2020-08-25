Randy Wayne Harrison
Amana - Randall Wayne Harrison, 70, of Amana, Iowa passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 22, 2020.
A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Time of sharing will begin at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family to be distributed to organizations that were important to Randy.
Randy is survived by his wife, Shirley Harrison of Amana, IA; his twin brother and best friend, Rick (Joy) Harrison of Galveston, TX; his brother, Don Harrison of Louisiana; his sister, Rebecca Berrgren of Orlando, FL; two step-daughters, Taera Harman and Dawn (Brent) Leon and their children, Elijah, Chloe, Erin and Caleb; his lifelong best friends, Chuck and Sheri Smith of Iowa City, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard "Butch" Thomson.
To read the full obituary as we remember the incredible life he lived as a sky diver, sailor, and BASE jumper, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
, where you can share memories and send online condolences to the family. Livestreaming instructions and details will also be available on the website.