1/
Raold Magnus Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raold Magnus Anderson

Iowa City - Roald Magnus Anderson, 88, died Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Rev. Roger Dykstra officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery.

Roald was born December 13, 1931 in Ely, Minnesota, the son of Haakon and Helmi Saari Anderson. He served in the US Navy.

Roald moved to Iowa City in 1998 and was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He had been a resident at the Iowa City Rehabilitation Center.

There are no immediate survivors.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved