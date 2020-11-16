Raold Magnus Anderson
Iowa City - Roald Magnus Anderson, 88, died Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Rev. Roger Dykstra officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery.
Roald was born December 13, 1931 in Ely, Minnesota, the son of Haakon and Helmi Saari Anderson. He served in the US Navy.
Roald moved to Iowa City in 1998 and was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He had been a resident at the Iowa City Rehabilitation Center.
There are no immediate survivors.
