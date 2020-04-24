|
Ray Hruby
Oxford - Ray Hruby, 83, lifelong resident of rural Oxford died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on his farm surrounded by his family.
Public visitation and services to be held at a later date will be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ray's memory to Oxford Fire Department/First Responders or the Oxford United Methodist Church. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com .
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020