1/1
Ray Hruby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Hruby

Oxford - Ray Hruby, 83, lifelong resident of rural Oxford died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on his farm surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be held at 2pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Oxford United Methodist Church. There will be a time of visitation from 12 noon until services at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ray's memory to Oxford Fire Department/First Responders or the Oxford United Methodist Church. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com .

Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Ray's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved