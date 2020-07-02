Ray Hruby
Oxford - Ray Hruby, 83, lifelong resident of rural Oxford died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on his farm surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be held at 2pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Oxford United Methodist Church. There will be a time of visitation from 12 noon until services at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ray's memory to Oxford Fire Department/First Responders or the Oxford United Methodist Church. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.
Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Ray's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."