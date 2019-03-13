Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral And Cremation Service
134 E Main St
Oxford, IA 52322
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Oxford, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Stratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Y. Stratton


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray Y. Stratton Obituary
Ray Y. Stratton

Oxford - Ray Yenter Stratton, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Lantern Park Nursing Home in Coralville.

Memorial Services will be held at 11am Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, where there will be a time of visitation from 9am until services on Saturday at the church. Burial with military honors will be at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery near Oxford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Ray's memory to Iowa City Hospice, Oxford American Legion or masses for St. Mary's Catholic Church. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Ray's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Ray was born March 27, 1930, on a farm near Oxford, the son of Milo and Mary (Yenter) Stratton. On July 24, 1950, he was united in marriage to Betty Charleen Bragg. He was a farmer, rural mail carrier and postmaster at the Oxford Post Office, retiring in 1992. Ray served as a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Marines retiring from active duty in 1953 and the Marine Reserves in 1959. He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, National Association Postmasters of the United States, PAC, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford and a lifetime member of the Oxford American Legion Post 537. He enjoyed golfing, hiking, playing cards and being with his family.

His family includes his wife, Betty; their children, Mary Yoder (Harlan), Linda Wilson (Jeff), Tom Stratton (Kathy) and Rose Stratton; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and his sister, Rosie Coblentz. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Peggy; and two brothers, Russell and Jack Stratton.

Ray's family would like to share their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care that Ray received while living at Lantern Park Care Center and through the services from Iowa City Hospice. We are so very thankful for all of you!
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now