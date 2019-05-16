|
Raymond "Ray" Edward Kutcher
Iowa City - Raymond "Ray" Edward Kutcher, 88, of Iowa City, died on May 12, 2019 at Briarwood Health Center in Iowa City.
A visitation to celebrate Ray will be from 4-7pm on Friday, May 17 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A graveside service with Military Honors will be at 11am on Saturday, May 18 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Oxford, Iowa. Family invites guests to join them for a lunch at the Oxford American Legion following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Oxford American Legion or the .
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 16, 2019