Raymond J. Grabin
Raymond J. Grabin

Oxford - Raymond J. Grabin, age 92, lifelong Oxford area farmer, died at his home Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the house he was born, just as his dad did years ago. Ray was born on March 8, 1928 the youngest child of Frank (Scout) and Elizabeth (Lizzy) (Erusha) Grabin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, with burial to follow at the Grabin Cemetery near Oxford. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Sunday also at the church. Raymond's service will also be livestreamed on Monday morning. To view, please search on Facebook Groups "Remembering Raymond Grabin" and request to join the group. Social Distancing and Mask will be required.

Memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice or to the Oxford First Responders. To share a memory, thought or condolence with his family please go to the funeral home website @ www.gyaandciha.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
