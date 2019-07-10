Services
Iowa City, IA - Reaves Martin "Marty" Holbrook, 65, of Iowa City, IA, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on July 27, 2019 from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation.

Marty was born on July 29, 1953 in Iowa City, IA, the son of Reaves and Illene Holbrook. He graduated from Kirkwood Community College with honors and attended the University of Iowa. Marty married Jeri Ruderman on August 20, 1978. He worked for Oral B labs.

Marty was the oldest of fourteen children. Marty had a passion for history, current events, music, gardening, traveling, and above all, interacting with people.

Marty is survived by his wife, Jeri; siblings, Tammy (Jon) Obe, Tom (Kathy) Holbrook, Lindy Holbrook, Paul Holbrook, Cyndi Neal, Chris (Rosie) Holbrook, Nick Holbrook, John Holbrook, Missy Holbrook, Rachael Hills, Amy (Bob) Jensen, Millie (Whitey) Feldman, Aaron Breckner; numerous nieces and nephews, and beloved dog, Sophie.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James "Bo" Holbrook and Chuck Holbrook.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 10, 2019
