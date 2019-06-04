|
Renae D. Meyer
Coralville - Renae D. Meyer, 56, of Coralville died at her home on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
A Celebration of Renae's life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of North Liberty at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Burial will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the First United Methodist Church North Liberty in care of the Free Community Meal Program.
Renae is survived by her parents, Harold and Twilla (Bederson) Meyer of Tiffin; her siblings, Debra Meyer of Indianapolis, David (Cathy) Meyer of Flower Mound, TX and Jolyn (Al) Morgan of North Liberty; her step-siblings, Christine Hansen, Steven Klindt, Kevin (Kristal) Klindt and Shawn (Michelle) Selch; her nieces and nephews, Erik Nelson, Jessica Meyer, Yaxuan Meyer and Andrea Morgan. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Renae was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Meyer in 2014.
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 4, 2019