Reva Wyant
North English - North English- Reva Claypool Wyant, 98, of North English, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019, at Country View Senior Living in North Liberty.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Lavon) Rutt of Iowa City, step daughter Vickie Wyant of South English, two grandsons Christopher (Christine) Rutt and Jay Rutt of Iowa City, six great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, a brother-in-law Kenneth Donahue and many nieces and nephews
Funeral Service will be 10:30 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the North English Christian Church. Visitation will be 9:30 - 10:30 am . Memorials are for the North English Christian Church or Iowa City Hospice. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Reva and her family. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 8, 2019